Indio taco shop supporting local family impacted by house fire

Published 3:09 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - After an Indio family lost everything in a house fire last week, one local business has stepped up to provide donations.

Taqueria Mazatlan, located at 83598 Indio Boulevard, is providing a place for customers to donate in the shop.

For owner Carlos Lizarraga, the fire hit a sore spot, after his own business burnt down last year.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is following up with the Garcia family and Lizarraga on the community's support.

Athena Jreij

