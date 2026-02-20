Living Desert hosts first-ever ‘Dog Day at the Zoo’

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - If you were at the Living Desert on Friday, you may be wondering who let the dogs out. Today marks the first-ever Dog Day at the Zoo, where attendees were invited to share their adventures with their dogs.

"Our zoo is really a perfect campus to try this out and see if it'll be a success here, with our dogs at the zoo, and so far today it's been really great," said Roxanna Breitigan, COO of the Living Desert.

Many families say it was a great event for their pets and they're hoping to bring them back, but it wasn't just the dogs enjoying the views, the animals were taking a look too and interacting with local furry friends.

While the event is only taking place today, as long as the animals at the Living Desert aren't disturbed in their habitats, zoo officials hope to bring this event back next year.

For more on the Living Desert and Dog Day, click here.