Suspect in Thermal double homicide case exonerated, released from custody

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A man arrested last week in connection with a double homicide case in Thermal has been exonerated, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

The man, a 43-year-old from Mecca, was released from custody on Tuesday. Authorities said he was cleared as a suspect after investigators corroborated new leads and evidence in this case.

The double homicide happened on Feb. 11 at around 11:30 p.m. on the 67000 block of Polk Street. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified one of the men as Oscar Romero Castro, 50. The other man was partially identified as a 47-year-old Hispanic man.

Investigators are continuing to follow all leads in an attempt to identify the suspect(s). This case is an ongoing investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at (760) 393-3530 or Thermal Station Lead Investigator Burgie at (951) 863-8990.

