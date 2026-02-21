Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed crossing I-10 westbound near Golf Center Pkwy

today at 10:59 PM
Published 10:40 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Traffic was stalled for hours Saturday evening after a pedestrian was struck and killed crossing the I-10 westbound near Golf Center Parkway.

Shortly after 6 p.m., California Highway Patrol reports the man was crossing from the right shoulder to the center media when a Ford truck struck him.

The man has been identified as a 40-year-old. He was pronounce dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Athena Jreij

