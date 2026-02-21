Pedestrian killed crossing I-10 westbound near Golf Center Pkwy

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Traffic was stalled for hours Saturday evening after a pedestrian was struck and killed crossing the I-10 westbound near Golf Center Parkway.

Shortly after 6 p.m., California Highway Patrol reports the man was crossing from the right shoulder to the center media when a Ford truck struck him.

The man has been identified as a 40-year-old. He was pronounce dead at the scene.

