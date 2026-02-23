Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival set for next month in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The 19th annual Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival will be held next month at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert, celebrating the region's desert environment.

The free event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at 43900 San Pablo Ave.

Hosted by Friends of the Desert Mountains and sponsored by the city of Palm Desert, the festival will feature native plants, a youth art contest, arts and crafts activities and food vendors, organizers said.

The all-ages event promotes environmental education, land conservation and appreciation of the desert mountains, according to organizers.

More information is available at desertmountains.org.