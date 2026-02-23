Hockey Home: Local billet family reaping rewards of housing high school hockey player

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Here in the desert we have a high school hockey team having success in their first year as a program.

The Palm Springs Hockey Association, partnering with Desert Christian Academy, just won a state title. The team is now headed to Nationals in Minnesota in March.

Many of the kids on this prep team are from out of the area, living with billet families, who provide a home away from home.

"Since he's been here, he's been nothing but great. We got to meet his family and him before we got here and when we met him, it felt like it was just supposed to be," said Chris Gelinas.

Jordan Blanchette is 17 years old from Edmonton. The 6 foot 7 hockey player came to the desert in October to be part of the new program at Desert Christian Academy, an opportunity that led him to living with Gelinas family in Palm Desert.

"It's been awesome. They've been truly fantastic. Giving me everything I need to succeed. Supported me tons and tons. Just a great family," said Blanchette.

Being a billet family is not for everyone. Let's face it, opening your home to someone new can be uncomfortable. But in this case, it's worked out well.

"The awkward stage, it wore off really quick. I remember probably like the first week, I play a little bit of hockey and he came to my hockey game, and he supported me and just saw that, like it was genuine. And he was having fun. And it was really, really cool. You know, just he's just part of the family," said Gelinas.

Jordan is one of many players on his team that has found a home here in the desert. As for the Gelinas', they've found a new member of their family.

"He's never had an older brother, so he's got to see what it's like to be an older sibling. And then even Avery, now that she's older, can be like, hey, I could do that as well, I could be responsible. You know, his family's not here. And and we trust them. And again, like, they can they can learn from that. And, we can build that trust as well with our kids," said Gelinas.

Billeting is crucial for young athletes, providing stability so they can focus on their development, education, and hockey performance.

But the real winner here is the Gelinas family who are going to miss the day they no longer have a 6 foot 7 hockey player in their home.