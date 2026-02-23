‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced for La Quinta DUI arrest

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - "Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for driving under the influence two years ago in La Quinta.

Bryan was convicted Monday at the Larson Justice Center of Driving Under the Influence BAC .08 or Higher, court records show. Two other charges were dismissed, including a hit-and-run/property damage.

Bryan was arrested on Feb. 17, 2024 near the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop after identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision. When deputies approached the driver in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico, they observed signs of impairment.

"This led to the driver's arrest for driving under the influence with priors," added Sergeant Wendy Brito-Gonzalez.

Additional records show deputies arrested Bryan at 2:36 a.m.

According to FOX Los Angeles, Bryan has been arrested six times between 2020-2025, including a DUI arrest in Oklahoma in Oct. 2024.