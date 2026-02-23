Skip to Content
Mosquito breeding conditions rise in Coachella Valley following storms, warmer temps

Jesus Reyes
By
Published 10:06 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is advising residents that recent rain and a warm-up this week have created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding.

Standing water left behind from last week’s storms can quickly produce mosquitoes, officials said. The advisory follows confirmation of the first mosquito-borne virus detected locally this year — St. Louis encephalitis virus.

Residents are urged to drain standing water around their homes and use insect repellent to prevent bites.

