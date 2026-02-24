Big Bear bald eagle lays third egg of the season

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - Jackie the bald eagle has laid another egg up at the Big Bear nest on Tuesday.

Jackie laid her fist egg of a second clutch shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, a nonprofit that operates the nest camera.

The latest update provides new hope that we may see eaglets this year.

Jackie had laid two other eggs earlier this year, but last month, the eggs were abandoned and ultimately eaten by ravens.

"It is with great sadness to report that both of Jackie & Shadow’s eggs were breached by ravens earlier today," reads a FOBBV post. "Just before noon, Shadow left the nest, Jackie did not come in, and Shadow did not return for a few hours. We will never know why, but we are sure they had their reasons as they have been incubating the eggs faithfully."

You can watch the livestream of the nest, courtesy of the Friends of Big Bear Valley, below: