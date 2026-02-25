Drivers feel the pinch as gas prices rise across the state

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - You may have noticed higher prices at the pump.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), within the past month, gas prices have increased by almost 40 cents in California.

Officials say the state's refinery capacity, environmental regulations, taxes and fees are contributing to the rise.

This comes as state lawmakers introduced a bill on Tuesday to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.