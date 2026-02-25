Investigators renew calls for information on 2002 La Quinta homicide case

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office renewed calls for information related to a 2002 homicide case out of La Quinta.

Hernan Marquez, 27, of Indio, was killed in a shooting in the early morning hours of August 11, 2002. Investigators determined that Marquez was attending a house party on the 52000 block of Avenida Mendoza, where an altercation occurred, according to the agency.

Marquez was shot as he was leaving the location. He then drove away at a high rate of speed, eventually losing control of his vehicle and crashing into several parked vehicles near Avenida Mendoza and Calle Durango.

Despite an extensive investigation, the case went cold. Almost 25 years later, the Central Homicide Unit recently reexamined the case, as part of the agency's efforts to review unsolved homicide cases, RSO announced on Wednesday.

Through the review, investigators identified several potential leads and follow-up tasks, aided by advancements in forensic testing. Based on this information, the case was officially reopened.

In an effort to provide justice for Marquez and closure for his family, the Central Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Master Investigator Robertson or Deputy Lucifora at (951) 955-2777. Individuals can also submit information through the Sheriff’s Office Online Tip Line.

