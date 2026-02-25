Palm Desert man remains stuck in Puerto Vallarta after cartel violence

PUERTO VALLARTA, México. (KESQ) - A birthday trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, took an unexpected turn for a Palm Desert man, who was supposed to return back to the U.S on Monday, but his flight was canceled after violence erupted there this week.

That unrest was in response to a Mexican military operation that killed a powerful cartel leader.

Right now, Tally Stevens is one of many Americans who remain stuck in the country.

A number of airlines have canceled flights to Puerto Vallarta, but those flights are expected to resume in the next few days.

Stevens hopes to finally get a flight out on Saturday.

"I think there's a lot of people that just want to get home at this point, but everyone's been courteous, everyone's been trying to make us comfortable is the best way to put it," Stevens told News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

Right now, it appears the situation in Mexico has calmed down, and most airports in the country are now operating normally.

