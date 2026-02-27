Cathedral City man convicted of child sexual assault charges

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cathedral City man pleaded guilty to child sexual assault charges Friday at the Larson Justice Center.

David Hadley Pio, 66, was convicted of committing three or more lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, as well as an additional charge of lewd act with a child under 14 years, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.

Pio was originally arrested in July 2012 after being accused of molesting a boy and showing the boy pornographic videos. He reportedly worked as a local youth-sports volunteer and allowed juveniles to frequent his home, police said.

In 1994, Pio was arrested on suspicion of lewd conduct, penetration with a foreign object and forced sodomy on a person under 14, but the case was later dismissed, according to Nava's declaration.

