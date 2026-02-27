Chasing a Championship: Coachella Valley girls soccer set for first-ever title game

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- We have continuing coverage of the CIF-SS playoffs for the winter sports season, with Coachella Valley girls soccer still standing, set to play for a championship on Saturday.

It's been a historic season for the Lady Arabs, looking to cap it off with a Division 5 title.

Sports Director Blake Arthur visited the team for more ahead of the big game.

"On semi-finals, I cried so hard knowing that we actually passed and then knowing like everything I did, everything my teammates have done for me, for themselves to be able to work, to be able to make it to the finals, like it's actually gonna happen on Saturday," said sophomore star Jaylynn Hernandez.

Coachella Valley Girls Soccer has won seven straight league titles.

One of the best pound for pound programs in the area, they've played in four CIF semi-finals, but the Lady Arabs have never played for a CIF championship, which they'll do on Saturday against Del Sol out of Oxnard.

"We're just trying to get to the preparation that we have to do for the game, so we're looking forward to it," said head coach Francisco Morales.

CV has been a mean green machine this year with a 16-1-2 record.

In fact, they haven't lost a game since last year, December 8th, a credit to not only their skill but their connection as a squad.

"I think it's just the chemistry between all of us. I mean, we always spend time together and we make the best out of it," said junior Milagros Gamboa.

"They won't bring you down. They will pick you up. They will tell you you're good. They will tell you that you can keep going. And it's just like knowing that you have a teammate, but it's as friends and family," said Hernandez.

Family on the field and family in the stands. CV is fortunate to be at home for the big game, playing with plenty of support behind them, but Coach Morales' message is for his team to do what they've done all year long.

"At this stage, people are here and people are gonna show up to the game to see what they can do. They don't have to do more, they don't have to do less, just shine as athletes and soccer players the way they've developed. And be true to themselves. If they stay true to themselves and their identity as a group, I have a lot of confidence in what they will hopefully accomplish," said Morales.

Which, if achieved, would be a historic CIF championship and mean a lot to many.

"I think it'd be a wonderful thing for our community and, and the kids alike and everyone," said Morales.

"I believe that like all of us have been playing soccer since we were young, so I know we we're capable to be able to win this championship. We just have to believe in ourselves," said Hernandez.

The CIF-SS Division 5 championship between Coachella Valley and Del Sol (Oxnard) is scheduled for 5pm at Coachella Valley high school.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.