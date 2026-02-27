Skip to Content
Unseasonably warm February brings boost to businesses, prompts safety reminders

By
Published 10:29 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are bringing an early taste of summer to the Coachella Valley, prompting local officials to remind residents and visitors to balance outdoor fun with heat safety.

Despite the warmer weather, business owners say the early heat is also boosting local businesses, including PS Surf Club, where visitors are taking advantage of the sunshine.

Hiking — typically one of the most popular winter activities across the valley — is also seeing steady turnout. However, officials caution that warmer-than-normal temperatures can increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illness, even in February.

Safety experts recommend hikers:

  • Start early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid peak heat.
  • Carry at least one liter of water per hour of activity.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and sun protection, including hats and sunscreen.
  • Take frequent breaks in shaded areas.
  • Let someone know your hiking plans before heading out.

With a few simple precautions, authorities say residents and visitors can continue to safely enjoy outdoor recreation and local attractions.

