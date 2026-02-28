BNP Paribas Open’s Family Day kicks off two weeks of Tennis Paradise

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two weeks of Tennis Paradise at the BNP Paribas Open kicked off Saturday with the tournament's annual Family Day event.

Beginning at noon Saturday, the free event welcomed families of all ages to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Attendees got to enjoy free tennis clinics, a 5K run, interactive games, trampoline and rock wall activities, face painting, live music and more.

News Channel 3 will have continuing coverage of the tournament, stay tuned for the latest.

For more information on the tournament, visit: https://bnpparibasopen.com/.