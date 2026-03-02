Construction begins at Demuth Park for upgrades

Skip to Content
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Construction is underway on a major $7.5 million improvement project at Demuth Park in Palm Springs.

Led by the Palm Springs Engineering Services Department in coordination with the Parks & Recreation Department, the long-anticipated Demuth Park Development Project represents more than five years of planning and assessment.

Funded through Land and Water Conservation Fund grant monies, Measure J funds, Capital Improvement funds, and Quimby funds, the project is designed to enhance accessibility, functionality, and overall usability of one of the city’s most popular community parks.

Planned improvements include construction of permanent large and small dog parks with ADA parking spaces, conversion of a 2.2-acre dirt lot into a 165-stall paved parking lot with drainage upgrades, paving of the Community Center parking lot, and repairs to pavement and drainage at the Little League parking lots. Additional upgrades feature ADA-compliant drinking fountains, restored sidewalks and pathways, and construction of a new restroom building.

City officials say the improvements mark a significant investment in community recreation and infrastructure.

Construction is expected to be completed by October 2026.

