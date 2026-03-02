CVUSD board to hold special meeting for potential staff layoffs

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Unified School District board will hold a special meeting on Thursday to vote on potential staff layoffs, the district confirmed to News Channel 3 on Monday.

There is no time set for Thursday's meeting, as of Monday afternoon. The agenda has not been posted on the district's website.

The meeting comes as the district moves ahead with a $25.4M budget reduction plan over three years. The plan includes cuts of $9.4 million in 2026–27, $8 million in 2027–28, and $8 million in 2028–29.

CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza told News Channel 3's Shay Lawson the district is working to minimize impacts to the classroom while also restoring long term financial stability.

“Any time there are cuts in a budget, especially as they affect the livelihood of certain employees, it's very difficult,” Esparza said on Feb. 20.

Esparza noted in that interview that the district had 29 to 30 staff members who could be reduced, and a cut in some of their mental health services programs.

