Family identifies man killed in Palm Springs motorcycle club shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Chermica Simmons said Ervin "Erv” Simmons, her brother, was one of the two people killed in Saturday's overnight shooting during a motorcycle club event in Palm Springs.

While the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) have not officially released the identities of the victims, Chermica confirmed the information with News Channel 3's Shay Lawson.

Simmons said her brother and her were at the event to serve food through her business, Mica's Soul Kitchen, which she described as a labor of love created after the family lost a different brother.

“We were there to give love. We were there for Black History Month,” Simmons said. “My brother did not deserve this. He didn’t come for this. We came to give back to our community that we love.”

PSPD is investigating the shooting, which happened during a private motorcycle club event at an industrial complex in the 1900 block of N Indian Canyon Drive.

Authorities said five people were reportedly shot after what investigators described as a disagreement or altercation during the event.

Two adults were transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Three others were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Simmons described her brother as a devoted father of three, who prayed daily and supported his family through everything, including her own medical struggles.

“He goes to church,” Simmons said. “He gives back to the community.”

Through tears, she recalled hearing the gunfire and then finding her brother on the ground.

"I held my brother until he left in the ambulance," Simmons said. "We want justice."

She said several community members have reached out to help her family.

To donate to Ervin's children's future you can contact 760-641-0270.

She said her family has been contacted by investigators but have not received new details at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gilberto Alcaraz at 760-323-8132 or Gilberto.Alcaraz@palmspringsca.gov, or provide anonymous information through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

As of Monday, no arrests had been announced. Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Whether the shooting is gang-related remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full interview with Simmons airing at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.