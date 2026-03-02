Skip to Content
News Channel 3’s Karen Devine to receive star on Palm Springs Walk of the Stars

By
today at 6:45 PM
Published 5:55 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - After years of service and covering news in the Coachella Valley for over three decades, the city of Palm Springs is honoring our own Karen Devine with a star on the "Palm Springs Walk of the Stars."

Karen's star will be unveiled on Friday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at 112 North Palm Canyon, right in front of Balboa Candy.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

You may also see some familiar faces, including her longtime co-anchor John White and former Congressmember Mary Bono, Firebirds Announcer Gino LaMont (her former colleague), and others.  

News Channel 3's Patrick Evans will be hosting the event.

Jesus Reyes

