Skip to Content
News

Stray dogs raise safety concerns in North Shore

By
New
Published 7:23 PM

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - Growing safety concerns as stray dogs take over the north shore community.

Several residents are calling for support to stop the abandonment of animals in the area.

Residents say people from neighboring towns are dumping stray pets on the streets every day with some of them going off to bite residents. 

News Channel 3 spoke to Carolina Macknight, who says the influx of abandoned pups is now causing safety issues in the community. 

"Suddenly, people come and chase away stray animals that wander the streets. These animals sometimes get hit by cars, and sometimes they seek refuge in homes," Macknight said. "Nobody can walk to school or ride their bike for fear of the dogs."

The Animal Campus commission of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services says it is planning to address the problem.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.