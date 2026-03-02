Stray dogs raise safety concerns in North Shore

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - Growing safety concerns as stray dogs take over the north shore community.

Several residents are calling for support to stop the abandonment of animals in the area.

Residents say people from neighboring towns are dumping stray pets on the streets every day with some of them going off to bite residents.

News Channel 3 spoke to Carolina Macknight, who says the influx of abandoned pups is now causing safety issues in the community.

"Suddenly, people come and chase away stray animals that wander the streets. These animals sometimes get hit by cars, and sometimes they seek refuge in homes," Macknight said. "Nobody can walk to school or ride their bike for fear of the dogs."

The Animal Campus commission of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services says it is planning to address the problem.