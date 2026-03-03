Border Patrol agents search for suspects in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - At least one person remained at large after evading U.S. Border Patrol agents today in Indio, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Monroe Street, north of Avenue 42, according to the Indio Police Department.

The reporting party told authorities that an Infinity Q50 sedan was driving on the wrong side of the road. Officers later found a vehicle matching the description in the 40000 block of Galindo Court, with no occupants.

Police said U.S. Border Patrol agents had been searching for the same vehicle after losing it during a traffic stop. Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop for unspecified reasons when the vehicle failed to yield and was last seen traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near Jackson Street.

Officers cleared the area once the agents arrived at the scene. Those agents continued to search for the individuals involved,' police said.

The department stated that officers did not aid in any federal immigration enforcement and week limited to responding to the reckless driving call and ensuring roadway safety.