“Meet at the 50” Palm Desert High School celebrates literacy across generations

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Desert High School will bring together its youngest learners and graduating seniors for “Meet at the 50,” a symbolic literacy celebration reflecting the District’s Portrait of a Graduate vision.

Students from Reagan Elementary, Carter Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, and Washington Charter School will visit Palm Desert High School from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on the football field. There, they will meet their senior partners and receive a donated book from Riverside County.

