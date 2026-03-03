Veterans, aviation experts weigh in on war in Iran

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Veterans and historians in the valley are sharing their thoughts about another armed conflict in the Middle East.

The United States has been involved in a number of previous wars in the region. We spoke with La Quinta Councilman Steve Sanchez, a Marine who served in Iraq, as well as aviation experts at the Palm Springs Air Museum to learn more about the similarities and differences between the conflicts.

Sanchez recounted his experience when he deployed to Kuwait in 2003 ahead of the invasion of Iraq.

"Nothing happens, but your adrenaline is going," he said. "Just thinking about all the what ifs and all the logistical things out, Is my will in order, right? Are my family affairs taken care of back home?"

He drew similarities between how he felt then to how he thinks Marines aboard the Marine expeditionary unit (MEU) in the region are feeling amid the ongoing strikes in Iran.

"You still have ground troops around and ready just in case. And so especially the ones that are on ship right now serving on the MEU, they're just on standby waiting for the order."

Fred Bell, the Vice Chairman of the Palm Springs Air Museum, also showed off the planes used in previous Middle East conflicts. From the EA-6B Prowler, an aircraft that specialized in electronic warfare (like jamming radar and suppressing enemy air defenses), to the F-18 Hornet parked at the front of the museum, he pointed out the similarities and differences between air power then and now.

He said many of the same tactics and technology are being used – albeit with newer-generation planes. But he also pointed to an increase in the use of drones in global conflicts, which he attributed to global powers not wanting to risk putting pilots in danger.

Chances for a ground invasion remain in question. Sanchez was convinced one could be on the way now that the Iranian Navy and Air Force have both been crippled by joint American and Israeli strikes, but hopes an alternative to boots on the ground can occur.

"60-70% that we could see some type of ground troops. You know, the hope is that we don't have to," he said.