Advocates react to Supreme Court gender identity ruling

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked part of a California policy that limits when parents are told if a student changes their gender identity at school.

In a split decision, five conservative justices sided with parents who argue they have a constitutional right to be informed. The Court’s three liberal justices dissented. The emergency order pauses enforcement of that portion of the policy while the broader legal fight continues.

In the Coachella Valley, school districts are reviewing what the ruling means locally. Parents who support the decision call it a win for family rights, while LGBTQ+ advocates warn it could impact student safety.

