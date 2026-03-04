Bicyclist suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash was reported just after 8:35 a.m. on Highway 111, just northwest of Gateway Drive.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the bicyclist moved into traffic in front of an oncoming vehicle, which struck the bicyclist. Following the initial collision, the vehicle that struck the bicyclist was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The drivers and passengers of the involved vehicles sustained no injuries. The drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8125 or provide anonymous information through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

The roadway was closed for the investigation. It was back open by 11 a.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.