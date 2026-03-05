55-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 55-year-old man was killed after being struck by a motorcycle Wednesday morning in Twentynine Palms.

The crash was reported just before 3:45 a.m. on Twentynine Palms Highway at Mesquite Springs Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, details surrounding the incident are currently being investigated. Through preliminary investigation, it was determined that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when he struck the pedestrian. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian was in the roadway, walking in the eastbound lanes of travel.

Authorities said the motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to High Desert Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center for advanced medical care.

The pedestrian, identified as Jimmy Reynolds of Twentynine Palms, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the collision, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Deputy A. Camacho at the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at 760-366-1400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.