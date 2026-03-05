BNP Paribas Open brings boost to local small businesses

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The BNP brings thousands of visitors to the Coachella Valley each year, creating a noticeable boost for the local economy. As spectators and players travel to the area for the world-renowned BNP Paribas Open, hotels, restaurants, and shops experience a surge in activity.

Local business owners say the influx of visitors leads to increased foot traffic and higher sales throughout the tournament. Many report that the weeks surrounding the event are among their busiest of the year.

The economic impact extends beyond the tournament grounds at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Visitors frequently explore nearby communities across the Coachella Valley, supporting small, locally owned businesses that rely on tourism to thrive.

