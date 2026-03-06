Cathedral City celebrates 10th anniversary of LGBT+ Days

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City LGBT+ Days is celebrating its 10th anniversary from March 6–8, 2026, bringing a weekend of pride, entertainment, and community events. The milestone celebration marks a decade of honoring LGBTQ+ visibility and unity in the Coachella Valley.

The event, known as California’s first Pride celebration of the year, will feature a variety of activities.

Festivities begin Friday with a Pro-Equality Rally and Pride Flag Raising at City Hall, followed by a nighttime Pride drone show. On Saturday, participants can join the CommUNITY Strong Walk, a charity event benefiting the Human Rights Campaign, and attend the main LGBT+ Days Festival at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater with food vendors, artisans, and live performances.

Pop singer David Archuleta will headline the festival’s entertainment lineup, alongside drag performances hosted by Morgan McMichaels and other performers.

The celebration concludes Sunday with the popular Bed Race and Parade, where teams race decorated beds, followed by a closing party at the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

Organizers say the 10th anniversary theme, “CommUNITY Strong,” highlights resilience, diversity, and the continued growth of the LGBTQ+ community in the region.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.