Viewer video shows car engulfed in flames in Palm Desert

Louis Ricci
By
March 7, 2026 10:41 PM
Published 10:53 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A car seen in flames Saturday night in Palm Desert.

A viewer shared dramatic video with News Channel 3 showing a white car fully engulfed in flames near Country Club Drive and El Dorado Drive. The video shows flames shooting from the vehicle as smoke billowed into the surrounding neighborhood.

Authorities have not released information on what may have caused the fire, and it is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Joel Killam

