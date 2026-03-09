Skip to Content
Lawsuit threatens further delays for South Palm Canyon Bridge Project

Published 10:24 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A long-planned bridge project in Palm Springs could face additional delays as a lawsuit raises environmental.

The proposed South Palm Canyon Bridge has been in development for nearly 20 years. City leaders say the bridge is critical for improving emergency access to residents in South Palm Springs, particularly during heavy flooding.

However, the project is now facing legal challenges from the Center for Biological Diversity. The environmental advocacy group argues the bridge could harm sensitive wildlife habitat in the area, including the local population of Peninsular bighorn sheep.

City officials warn that continued legal disputes could slow progress even further and potentially jeopardize funding for the long-awaited project.

