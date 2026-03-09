Skip to Content
News

Mild Start to the Week Before Significant SoCal Warmup

Published 3:30 PM

Cooler conditions across the Coachella Valley today and tonight thanks to onshore winds pulling in slightly cooler air with a little more moisture from a low pressure system lingering to the south--stalling over Baja the past few days. We're looking at partly cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Tuesday will warm up a few degrees while staying pretty close/just above seasonal averages. Enjoy the brief and mild break because SoCal is looking at a significant warming trend starting midweek.

High pressure building in from the Pacific will drive temps up Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and possibly low 90 degrees across parts of the valley. The heat intensifies late week as the ridge strengthens--that means widespread triple-digit temperatures and increasing heat risk. Triple digits aren't unheard of this time of year, but it's unusually hot March weather and a number of locations are looking at a strong chance of tying or breaking records beginning Thursday and into the next week.

Katie Boer

