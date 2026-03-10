Skip to Content
Goldenvoice announces ‘Head Trip,’ new electronic music festival set for October in Indio

Goldenvoice
Published 1:21 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -  Goldenvoice, the organizer behind the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals announced a new festival today that will feature a lineup of electronic music artists, slated for later this year in Indio.   

Head Trip is a two-day festival that will take place Oct. 10-11 at the Empire Polo Club, the same venue that plays host to Coachella and Stagecoach.

The artists set to perform during the first day include Calvin Harris, Fisher and Chris Lake, Peggy Gou back-to-back with Four Tet, and Seth Troxler back-to-back with Ben Sterling.  

The last day will include Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex, Dom Dolla back-to-back with Kettama, The Blessed Madonna and DJ Harvey.   

Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., and can be purchased at headtripindio.com/#register.

