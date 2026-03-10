Operation in Riverside County leads to safe recovery of 37 missing minors

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - More than three dozen children who went missing in recent years were located during a law enforcement sweep in Riverside County, state officials said today.

In a joint statement released by the governor's office and the California Department of Justice, authorities said 37 youths were found during Operation Safe Return.

There were no specific dates cited in the statement, nor any mention of the circumstances behind the underage victims' disappearances. Neither the governor's office nor the state DOJ, immediately responded to requests for comment.

"Every child deserves to be safe, protected and given the chance to live their life free from exploitation,'' Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "California will continue to stand with victims and survivors, protect our most vulnerable and do everything in our power to bring every child home safely."

He thanked law enforcement for the time and work invested during the operation ``to locate these missing children, support survivors of (human) trafficking and hold those responsible for harming our kids accountable."

Seven individuals were arrested. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, the missing children's cases were solved, in part, by drawing on information contained in the National Crime Information Center database.

"We will never stop fighting to protect California children and bring them home,'' Bonta said. "Through close collaboration between state and federal authorities, we were able to identify, locate and safely recover 37 vulnerable children while holding those responsible for their exploitation accountable."

He stressed that locating missing minors "and bringing them home safely is some of the most important work we can do."

"We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect children, support families and ensure every child in California is safe,'' he said.

The attorney general lauded the Riverside Police Department, Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Department of Probation for their combined efforts, complemented by the California Highway Patrol and state DOJ's investigative branch.