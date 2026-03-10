Skip to Content
Sunnylands Seeks College Students for Tour Guide Internships

Sunnylands
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - College students were encouraged today to apply for an internship program at the Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage that offers paid work and academic credit as a tour guide for the 2026-27 season.

"Tour guides are responsible for advancing the educational mission of the Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands by providing a welcoming experience at the Center and Gardens, historic house and grounds through guided tours,'' Director of Sunnylands Michaeleen Gallagher said in a statement. "As a tour guide, students will be able to gain work experience in a beautiful environment that incorporates art, architecture, history, hospitality, golf course operations and environmental sustainability."

The tour guide program is designed to help students from participating colleges and universities prepare for future careers through professional development, individual assessments and other skills.

Training is scheduled to begin in late July and continue through August. Interns' main responsibility will be serving as tour guides at the Rancho Mirage estate from September through June 2027, officials said. Applicants will be required to participate in the paid, five-week training program and will work a flexible, part-time schedule each week.   

Sunnylands was the former winter home of philanthropists Walter and Leonore Annenberg, who hosted numerous Hollywood celebrities, U.S. presidents and British royalty. Officials said the estate, located at 37977 Bob Hope Drive, now serves as a high-level convening center that draws experts from various fields to address pressing societal issues.   

Students interested in joining the program can apply online at sunnylands.org/guide-program/.

