CHP steps up enforcement on Varner Road

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Varner Road has been identified as one of California's five most dangerous roads. The roadway sees a high number of crashes, many resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

From February 1, 2025, to today, there have been 64 crashes.

A recent state study blames speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving. To solve the problem, California Highway Patrol is increasing enforcement.

“Enforcement of Varner Road is going to be a daily thing for us now. It was designated as a safety corridor by the state. So CHP is going to do our very best to have officers out there at all times of the day enforcing, and again, to make sure we will slow down and reducing the amount of crashes,” said CHP Officer David Torres.

In February alone, there have been two crashes since enforcement in February (one minor and one non-injury), over 150 citations, 50 warnings, and two DUI arrests.

News Channel 3 spoke with drivers to hear what they think.

Torres said he hopes drivers are proactive about their safety.

“And when you get pulled over for going over the speed limit, it shouldn't be a surprise because you know, we're out there,” Torres said.

Torres recommends drivers stay in their lane and watch their speed limit so they are able to travel safely.