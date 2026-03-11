Skip to Content
Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash Along Highway 371 in Anza

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - A motorist was fatally injured today in a rollover crash along Highway 371 in Anza.  

The fatality occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of the two-lane corridor, just west of Cary Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was at the wheel of a compact pickup truck that went out of control for unknown reasons and at an unconfirmed speed, overturning on the shoulder of the highway.   

No other vehicles were involved.   

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location a short time later and found the motorist gravely injured. The party was airlifted to a regional trauma center, where he died less than an hour later, according to the CHP.

The highway was partially shut down at the location for four hours while a preliminary investigation was conducted and the wreckage cleared.   

A Sigalert was issued due to one-way traffic control and extremely slow movement through the area. The alert was deactivated shortly after 11 a.m.

