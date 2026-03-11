Skip to Content
Neighborhood Hero: Sensei Tamara is making the world of karate more inclusive

Sensei Tamara Canedo-Lifschutz
Published 10:14 AM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Sensei Tamara Canedo-Lifschutz is the founder and CEO of Seiden-Juku, a nonprofit in La Quinta dedicated to the art of Karate-Do and Para-Karate, serving students with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, blind athletes and wheelchair users.

She also teaches youth impacted by foster care, abuse and bullying. She was appointed Para-Karate Coach for Team USA by USA Karate with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. She hopes to empower individuals of all abilities through her work.

Daniella Lake

