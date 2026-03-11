Skip to Content
Palm Springs seeks residents to fill vacant positions

Palm Springs
By
New
Published 11:23 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials were seeking residents today to apply for vacancies on numerous boards and commissions to help shape city policies and issues.

The application period runs through April 30, and appointments will be made in June.  

Applicants may apply to be on the following boards and commissions:
   -- administrative appeals board;
   -- international airport commission;
   -- architectural review committee;
   -- historic site preservation board;
   -- human rights commission;
   -- library board of trustees;
   -- Measure J oversight commission;
   -- parks and recreation commission;
   -- public arts commission;
   -- sustainability commission, and
   -- Village Fest board  

People can apply for multiple boards, and applications will be kept on file through April 2027.  

Applicants must work or attend school within the city, cannot be current city employees and cannot have a pending application with the city.   

"The ideal candidates will demonstrate a passion for their community and have a strong background, education and experience that will help them contribute to the work of the board and commission,'' city officials said in a statement.

More information can be found at palmspringsca.gov/government/city-clerk/boards-and-commissions.

City News Service

