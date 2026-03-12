Skip to Content
Greenfield woman killed in rollover crash near Desert Center Wednesday night

12:44 PM
11:32 AM

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - A 61-year-old woman who was killed in a solo-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 10 near the community of Desert Center was identified today.

Margarita Mares De Torres of Greenfield was fatally injured shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday west of Red Cloud Mine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Ford Ranger driven by a 62-year-old man from Greenfield was traveling at an unconfirmed speed when the pickup veered toward the dirt center median and overturned, coming to rest on its left side, the agency said.   

De Torres, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.   

The Ford driver, who was not identified, was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs to be treated for minor injuries.  

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

The relationship between the man and woman was not specified. The circumstances behind the crash were not immediately known, and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call 760-772-5300.

