Local synagogue on alert after Michigan attack

Published 6:20 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - A suspect is dead after an attack on a Michigan synagogue.

A vehicle loaded with what appeared to be a large number of explosives was rammed into the building.

Security quickly opened fire and the suspect was later found dead. One security officer was injured by the vehicle, but is expected to recover.

It's the latest incident raising concerns about safety at Jewish places of worship.

Robert Weinstein, President of Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs, said while the attack is disturbing, it's unfortunately not surprising.

He said attacks like this are exactly why Temple Isaiah maintains strict security measures.

"We have 24/7 armed security guards," Weinstein said. "They're specially trained to target any kind of threat."

He said they work closely with the Palm Springs Police Department.

