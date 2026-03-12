Skip to Content
Pedestrian sustains major injuries after being hit by train in Coachella

Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A person sustained major injuries after being struck by a train today in Coachella.   

The crash was reported shortly before 1:20 p.m. Thursday at Avenue 50 and Oates Lane near Grapefruit Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said the train stopped and was expected to remain out of service for about two hours.  

The injured individual was taken to a trauma center.   

No road closures were reported.

City News Service

