Skip to Content
News

Retail fireworks permit lottery application now open for the city of Indio

KESQ
By
today at 10:17 AM
Published 10:16 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indio is accepting applications for a Retail Sales Permit for Safe and Sane Fireworks for the upcoming fireworks sales season. Eligibility: Open to tax-exempt organizations as defined under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Organizations must have a valid tax-exempt Identification Number. 

To apply, visit: https://cityofindio.seamlessdocs.com/f/fireworkslotteryapp

Application Deadline: March 27, 2026, by 5 P.M. 

Lottery will take place Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr., Indio, CA 92201

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.