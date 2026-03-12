Skip to Content
US refueling aircraft goes down in western Iraq: CENTCOM

today at 3:30 PM
TAMPA, Fla. (KESQ) - U.S. refueling aircraft "went down" in friendly airspace in western Iraq, with rescue efforts ongoing, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

"Two aircraft were involved in the incident," CENTCOM said in a brief statement. "One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely."

The incident resulted in the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft, CENTCOM said. The other aircraft involved was also a KC-135 tanker, according to a U.S. official.

"This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM said.

