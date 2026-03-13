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Average Riverside County gas price rises to highest amount since Oct. 25, 2023

MGN
By
Updated
today at 2:42 PM
Published 1:50 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2023, increasing 6.2 cents to $5.354.

The average price has risen 43 of the past 44 days, increasing $1.213, including 3.5 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 20 consecutive days, was unchanged Feb. 18 and resumed increasing the next day.

Check Out Our Gas Gauge Section For Lowest Prices In The Coachella Valley

The average price is 46.4 cents more than one week ago, 90.7 cents higher than one month ago and 85.5 cents greater than one year ago. Despite the recent increases, it is $1.019 less than the record $6.373 set on Oct. 5, 2022.   

"Oil prices spiked over $100 a barrel on Monday and continue to be volatile as this conflict continues,'' Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement Thursday. "California has experienced much higher price increases than other states because the majority of the state's gasoline is refined from foreign crude oil sources.''

The national average price rose to its highest amount since May 10, 2024, increasing 3.2 cents to $3.63. It has risen 13 consecutive days, increasing 64.8 cents, including 2 cents on Thursday.

The national average price is 31 cents more than one week ago, 69 cents higher than one month ago and 55.1 cents greater than one year ago. It is $1.386 less than the record $5.016 set on June 14, 2022.

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