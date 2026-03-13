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California Labor Commissioner announces initiative to educate young workers

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Published 2:58 PM

MECCA, Calif (KESQ) -- Lilia García-Brower visited the Coachella Valley Friday to announce an initiative aimed at empowering young workers and expanding education about workplace rights for youth and their families.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where state leaders and community organizations gathered to highlight the importance of ensuring young workers understand their protections under California labor laws.

García-Brower said the initiative focuses on educating youth about their rights in the workplace, including laws surrounding wages, working hours, and safe working conditions.

"We believe that knowing your rights, knowing how to defend yourself at work and against wage theft and retaliation are life readiness skills," said García-Brower.

The press conference was hosted by Inland Congregations United for Change in partnership with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

For more information on the program, visit wagetheftisacrime.com or call (833) 526-4636.

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María García

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