Skip to Content
News

Coachella Valley residents beating the Heat earlier than expected

US Air Force / Sheila deVera
By
New
Published 11:19 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — As temperatures across the Coachella Valley begin climbing toward triple digits, many residents are heading to local trails earlier in the day to avoid the desert heat.

Hikers say early morning hours provide cooler temperatures and safer conditions, allowing people to enjoy the outdoors before the sun becomes too intense.

Many hikers say hydration is the most important factor when spending time outside in the desert. Bringing plenty of water and drinking regularly throughout a hike can help prevent dehydration and heat-related illness.

Experienced hikers also say the desert environment requires preparation and awareness. The combination of direct sunlight and heat radiating from rocks and the ground can quickly raise body temperatures later in the day, making midday hikes more dangerous.

Some hikers follow a simple rule when heading out on the trails once half of their water supply is gone, it’s time to turn around to ensure there is enough water for the return trip.

Others recommend starting hikes before sunrise, when temperatures are significantly cooler. Early morning hikes may also require additional gear such as headlamps or flashlights to navigate trails in low light.

With temperatures rising across the valley, experts recommend taking precautions when hiking or spending time outdoors:

  • Drink water before heading outside to avoid starting already dehydrated.
  • Bring more water than you think you’ll need, especially on longer hikes.
  • Drink small amounts frequently instead of waiting until you feel thirsty.
  • Wear a hat and sunscreen to reduce exposure to direct sunlight.
  • Start outdoor activities early in the morning when temperatures are lower.
  • Avoid the hottest part of the day, typically late morning through the afternoon.
  • Take breaks in shaded areas whenever possible.

As desert temperatures continue to rise heading into spring and summer, hikers say preparation, hydration, and early start times are key to safely enjoying the Coachella Valley’s scenic trails.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Timothy Foster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.