Skip to Content
News

Dolores Robinson receives 485th star on Palm Springs Walk of the Stars

By
New
Published 8:26 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dolores Robinson,  a longtime Hollywood manager recognized as the first black female personal manager in film and television, received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars on Friday.

Robinson's star is located at 849 N. Palm Canyon Drive.  

Robinson received the star in the entertainment category for her decades-long career managing numerous Hollywood talents, including Martin Sheen, Wesley Snipes, Pierce Brosnan, Mark Wahlberg, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Mariska Hargitay.

Levar Burton, who was Robinson's first client, was among the speakers at the ceremony

She also executive-produced two television series and partnered with the late Blake Edwards to form Blake Edwards Entertainment.   

One of Hollywood's top deal makers, Robinson broke barriers as the first Black female personal manager in film and television, according to the city's Chamber of Commerce.

After retiring to Palm Springs, she has become an advocate for the city and supported several civic and arts initiatives. Robinson is a member of Palm Springs Women in Film and has served as a keynote speaker at College of the Desert. She previously served on the board of Pegasus, a horse ranch serving children with disabilities and autism, and remains active in community efforts throughout the Coachella Valley.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.