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Local AI expert warns against artificially generated videos of U.S.-Iran war

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/03/2026
Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/03/2026
By
New
Published 10:23 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As the U.S.-Iran war rages into a third week, experts are warning against AI videos and photos circulated online.

Here in the Coachella Valley, senior citizens online can be especially vulnerable to artificially-generated videos pushing false narratives.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with an AI ethics expert and local seniors on the signs to look out for.

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Athena Jreij

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