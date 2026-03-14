Rising temperatures send valley residents and visitors searching for ways to stay cool

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures in the Coachella Valley begin to climb, residents and visitors alike are looking for ways to stay cool and avoid the desert heat. Many are turning to shade, air conditioning, and cold drinks at local businesses across Palm Springs.

Coffee shops, restaurants, and ice cream stores are becoming popular stops for people hoping to escape the rising temperatures. Business owners say warmer weather often brings an increase in customers looking for iced beverages, frozen treats, and a place to cool off.

Health experts say staying cool indoors is one of the most important steps people can take as temperatures rise. They recommend using air conditioning whenever possible. For those who may not have access to air conditioning at home, officials advise visiting a cooling center to stay safe during the hottest parts of the day. Experts also suggest placing a cool or damp cloth or an ice pack on the neck to help bring down body temperature.

For residents who spend time outdoors, staying hydrated is a top priority. Palm Springs resident Patrick Docherty says preparation often begins the day before any outdoor activity. He makes sure to drink water regularly, aiming for a glass about every four hours to stay hydrated before heading out.

Visitors from cooler climates say the desert heat can be a surprise. Lindsay Hill, who is visiting from Seattle, said she did not expect temperatures to be so warm, especially after experiencing cloudy and rainy conditions back home just a few weeks earlier.

With triple-digit temperatures expected in the coming days, many residents say they are preparing by adjusting their schedules and limiting time outdoors. Some say early morning hours, between about 4 and 5 a.m., offer the most comfortable conditions for outdoor activity in Palm Springs before the heat of the day sets in.

As the desert heads into hotter weather, officials say planning ahead, staying hydrated, and finding ways to cool down will be key to avoiding heat-related illness.